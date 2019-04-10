CLOSE
Nipsey Hussle Memorial Will Feature Heavy Security To Avoid Issues

A vigil for the slain rapper last week erupted into chaos and organizers with to avoid a repeat of that act.

The family, friends, and supporters of Nipsey Hussle will be gathered to celebrate the life of the popular rapper and businessman. According to a new report, the venue will be heavily guarded to avoid a breakout of issues that occurred last week during a vigil for Hussle.

TMZ reports:

Sources familiar with Nipsey’s Celebration of Life at the Staples Center arena this Thursday tell us there will be an abundance of security from multiple agencies and organizations — all with the intention of keeping the memorial peaceful and drama-free.

We’re told security on hand Thursday will feature a mix of muscle — from members of the LAPD, members of the Nation of Islam, as well as Staples Center personnel. Our sources say the LAPD is only on hand to offer assistance … helping to move traffic, keep the peace and to step in if needed.

The reason for such a strong presence … our sources say a big part of it has to do with Nipsey’s family’s wishes in wanting to prevent further violence — especially in the wake of the chaos that broke out at Nipsey’s L.A. vigil last week … which cops now say left 2 people shot.

According to a search warrant — obtained by TMZ — cops are still on the hunt for the person who allegedly pulled the trigger with the intent of killing others. A possible added danger to Thursday’s ceremony.

Hopefully, Nipsey Hussle’s homegoing ceremony goes off without a hitch.

Nipsey Hussle Memorial Will Feature Heavy Security To Avoid Issues was originally published on hiphopwired.com

