Alpha Kappa Alpha Adviser Among 7 Indicted In Prostitution Ring

An explosive scandal hit the campus of Georgia’s Fort Valley State University in 2018, and a graduate adviser to the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority is among the seven persons indicted as part of a prostitution ring. Alecia Jeanetta Johnson was indicted last week for prostitution and pimping among other charges.

Alecia Jeanetta Johnson, the former Fort Valley State University executive assistant to the president, was indicted Friday for prostitution and pimping in a scandal that rocked the tiny college last summer.

Prosecutors say that the 49-year-old Johnson, also graduate adviser to one of the oldest sororities on campus, performed sex acts in exchange for money and arranged to provide another prostitute to prominent men in the community. She is charged with six counts of prostitution, three counts of pimping and two counts of solicitation of sodomy.

The Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office also indicted six men on one count each of solicitation of sodomy, as well as two counts each of pandering stemming from conduct alleged to have occurred in 2017 and 2018.

In a report from outlet WTOC, Hinesville City Manager Kenneth Howard is facing charges of pandering and solicitation along with five other men. Although it isn’t clear, it appears the Johnson is being considered the leader of the alleged ring.m

Each count Johnson faces carries a maximum of 12 months in prison along with fines.

Written By: D.L. Chandler Posted April 10, 2019

