Lori Laughlin, TV’s Aunt Becky, Is Now Facing More Charges

Actress Lori Laughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli are among 16 parents facing even more charges in the college admissions scandal that has rocked USC.

Lori, Mossimo and 14 others and now being charged with money laundering, or “conspiring to launder the bribes and other payment in furtherance of the fraud by funneling them through [Rick] Singer’s purported charity and his for-profit corporation.”

That charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison.

If Lori and her husband had accepted a plea deal before the new charges came down, they were looking at a minimum of 2-2 1/2 years in prison. Now with the additional charges, they’re looking at a minimum of 4 years and 9 months up to 5 years and 11 months.

SOURCE: TMZ

