Nipsey Hussle’s Mother Speaks On His Death & Spirituality

Nip’s mother, Angelique Smith, was filmed delivering a powerful message to his fans, putting her resiliency and strength on display in this eight-minute video.

“Everything is in perfect order, everything is in the divine perfect order of our creator,” Smith says. “I have perfect peace and I have strength, and I want to lift you up.”

She adds, “Please do not stay down or please do not stay stuck. Do not mourn. Because Nipsey is great. He is the great!”

It’s truly amazing to see her be a pillar of strength during such a rough time.

Nipsey Hussle

comments – add yours
Photos
