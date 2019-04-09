Teairra Mari Drops 50 Cent Diss “I Ain’t Got It”

Now I’ve seen some epic battles in my life. From Canibus and LL going back and forth 20 years ago, to Nas and Jay Z not too long after that, and even Drake and Meek Mill within these past few years – I don’t know if any of em will have anything on thi.

Teairra Mari…

Vs…

Wait for it….

Ya boy 50 Cent.

Lmao. Check this out.

Teairra Mari is continuing her feud with 50 Cent by dropping diss track titled “I Ain’t Got It.” The Love & Hip Hop star’s new song taunts the G-Unit boss over the $30,000 she owes himfollowing a judge’s ruling in her revenge porn lawsuit.

Mari uploaded the track with images of 50 begging on the street and spelling out “broke” with $100 bills. On the hook, she declares, “Oh you think you getting? I ain’t got it.”

