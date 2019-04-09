CLOSE
A-Plus
HomeA-Plus

Boosie And Former NFL Player Arrested On Gun & Drug Charges

0 reads
Leave a comment
Lil Boosie

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage / Getty

 

SMH! Boosie and former NFL player Antonio Allen were arrested in suburban Atlanta yesterday (April 8) on gun & drug charges, according to TMZ Sports.

Both men are currently being held in the Coweta County Jail and each are facing marijuana and narcotics possession charges, in addition to another charge for possession of a firearm. They were pulled over after an officer noticed a white Dodge Charger swerving lanes (of course Boosie was driving) and nearly sideswiped another vehicle. When pulled over, the cop noticed the car reeked of marijuana.

SOURCE: TMZ Sports

boosie

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eminem Facilitates A Truce Between Himself, Machine Gun…
 20 hours ago
04.08.19
Chris Darden’s Daughter Has Been Harassed Over Her…
 20 hours ago
04.08.19
Nipsey Hussle Was Shot Again After Talking Back…
 20 hours ago
04.08.19
Solange Cancels Coachella Music Festival Set Due To…
 21 hours ago
04.08.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close