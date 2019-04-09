Boosie And Former NFL Player Arrested On Gun & Drug Charges

SMH! Boosie and former NFL player Antonio Allen were arrested in suburban Atlanta yesterday (April 8) on gun & drug charges, according to TMZ Sports.

Both men are currently being held in the Coweta County Jail and each are facing marijuana and narcotics possession charges, in addition to another charge for possession of a firearm. They were pulled over after an officer noticed a white Dodge Charger swerving lanes (of course Boosie was driving) and nearly sideswiped another vehicle. When pulled over, the cop noticed the car reeked of marijuana.

SOURCE: TMZ Sports

