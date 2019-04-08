CLOSE
Incognito
HomeIncognito

T.I. Starring In A New Movie

2 reads
Leave a comment
T.I. Birthday Party

Thaddaeus McAdams

The Grand Hustle king is truly in his prime right now.

T.I. is to star in “Caller 100” directed by Matt Rich and he will be playing a radio personality! Yes, a radio personality.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals the movie mirrors the 1971 picture Play Misty for Me starring Clint Eastwood, and will focus on a popular radio personality and his chance encounter with a female listener. The director returns to steer the feature spotlighting the rapper after a 25-year sabbatical in which he moved to Paris and focused on developing games.

 

T.I. Starring In A New Movie was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eminem Facilitates A Truce Between Himself, Machine Gun…
 10 hours ago
04.08.19
Chris Darden’s Daughter Has Been Harassed Over Her…
 10 hours ago
04.08.19
Nipsey Hussle Was Shot Again After Talking Back…
 10 hours ago
04.08.19
Solange Cancels Coachella Music Festival Set Due To…
 11 hours ago
04.08.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close