The Grand Hustle king is truly in his prime right now.

T.I. is to star in “Caller 100” directed by Matt Rich and he will be playing a radio personality! Yes, a radio personality.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals the movie mirrors the 1971 picture Play Misty for Me starring Clint Eastwood, and will focus on a popular radio personality and his chance encounter with a female listener. The director returns to steer the feature spotlighting the rapper after a 25-year sabbatical in which he moved to Paris and focused on developing games.

T.I. Starring In A New Movie was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: Incognito Posted 12 hours ago

