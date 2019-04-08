Lil Yachty & D.C. Young Fly Star In ‘How High 2’ Trailer

It has taken about two decades for the How High sequel to come to life but it’s finally here and it’s coming out on 4/20.

MTV released the trailer for the flick starring Lil Yachty and D.C. Young Fly. “In a word up in smoke,” the trailer begins, “a pair of heroes will rise and lift us higher than ever before.”

Although Mike Epps previously stated he had no interest in reprising his role as Baby Powder for the second installment, it was announced last month that he will be joining the cast of the film. Fans were disappointed after learning neither Method Man or Redman had anything to do with the follow-up film, but Reggie claims they weren’t even contacted.

“Long story short is that me and Meth was not aware that they were doing this transaction with the movie,” Redman said.

“I’m not mad at Yachty or DC Fly—like I said, it has nothing to do with them. And I’m not even upset because God always places things in the right position anyway; I’m just following the path,” he said. “But my thing is when you have a brand, like Red and Meth, that kind of helped built and created this entity of How High and shooting a movie on How High — I mean, marijuana and being in college. Those were all our ideas. And when the new deal came about, we wasn’t involved in it.”

But there are a couple of notable people who do make cameos including Lil Baby, Blac Youngsta, NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, and Justine Skye. The film will also star Alyssa Goss, DeRay Davis, and Mary Lynn Rajskub.

Check out the full trailer below:

