Eminem Facilitates A Truce Between Himself, Machine Gun Kelly & G-Eazy, Reportedly

After a rather entertaining back-and-forth last year, it seems like the drama between Machine Gun Kelly and Eminem is officially a wrap and its all thanks to MGK’s beef with G-Eazy.

Hollywood Life got the exclusive and is reporting that everything went down when Em, Kelly and Eazy found themselves at the KAOS nightclub and Em brokered a truce between MGK and G-Eazy who had been bickering with each other ever since they realized they were caught in a love triangle with singer Halsey.

A source close to the situation told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that MGK and Young Gerald are “thankful” their beef has been squashed. “G-Eazy and Machine Gun Kelly officially have called a truce and it all went down in Las Vegas before they performed last night,” our insider told us. “Eminem, who is a friend of both Kelly and G-Eazy, got involved and told them their beef should be squashed and was the mastermind behind the make-up.”

Wow. Eminem really has matured, hasn’t he? While no one ever really feared the drama between these men would ever escalate to anything more than maybe a fist fight, it’s still good to see that cooler heads prevailed.

Apparently, MGK and G-Eazy made amends backstage before G-Eazy welcomed Kelly on stage to perform with him. “The two then shared a brief conversation backstage at KAOS at The Palms Resort and Casino,” our source continued. “It was their first time talking face to face since feuding. G-Eazy then asked MGK to join him on stage to let the world know they made up as they performed ‘Loco.’”

And after their reconciliation, both parties are feeling good about making amends. “It was very important to both of the guys to let everyone know all was well,” our insider went on to say. “They’re both so thankful that Eminem got involved to help and realized the whole thing was silly in the first place. The beef has officially been squashed.”

Regardless of their beef being officially squashed, we’re still pretty sure Em won’t leave his daughter Hailie alone with MGK. Just sayin.

