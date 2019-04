J. Cole held his inaugural Dreamville Festival in Saturday (April 6) as 40,000 people made their way to Raleigh, North Carolina to see the Fayetteville native bring stars such as Meek Mill, Big Sean, SZA and more to the state.

During his set, he dedicated my favorite song of his, “Love Yourz,” to Nipsey Hussle, who we tragically lost last week (March 31).

