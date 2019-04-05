Trump Talks Cancer, An IG Influencer Take On The Feds & Country Trap Reigns: This Week’s Winners & Losers

This week, genres flipped, influencers were exposed, and Trump…

Well, he stayed the same.

Losers

1. Social Media Influencer Jenny Ambuila

Rule number one for flexing on The Gram…

Don’t show the fun if you don’t have the funds.

It’s one thing to put on airs when your life isn’t as lavish as you portray. It’s another to flaunt your things when you allegedly gained all your money illegally, AND you’re under investigation by the feds.

Miami-based social media influencer Jenny Ambuila had to learn this the hard way when she showed off all her luxury cars and clothing on Instagram only to get arrested for her alleged involvement in a money laundering scheme.

According to Miami New Times, Jenny’s dad, Omar Ambuila was a midlevel customs agent with Colombia’s National Directorate of Taxes and Customs — the Dirección de Impuestos y Aduanas Nacionales (DIAN). According to investigators, Omar allegedly pocketed at least $600,000 in bribes while working a Colombian seaport in Buenaventura. In exchange, he allegedly let untaxed goods be smuggled into the country.

Prosecutors say the money he gained was then illegally funneled to his daughter in Miami so she could support her lush lifestyle. Investigators even say that Jenny used some of the dirty money to pay for her University of Miami education. It’s not clear if Jenny knew how much of the money was illegal or not, but her IG posts of sparkling jewelry, designer fashion and a hot red Lamborghini Huracán didn’t help the situation.

Colombian federal investigators said it was these very posts that caused them to investigate Jenny and her family, and they apparently discovered a plethora of illegal customs bribes in the process.

The police were extra petty and posted videos of themselves arresting Jenny to Twitter.

She was wearing a Gucci T-shirt in the clips.

#ATENCIÓN #Fiscalía con apoyo de #Dian y agencias del Gobierno de #EEUU capturaron a 5 presuntos integrantes de una red de corrupción en #Cali y #Buenaventura (Valle del Cauca), entre los que se encuentran 2 funcionarios de la #Dian y algunos de sus familiares y socios pic.twitter.com/RvPbunz6kI — Fiscalía Colombia (@FiscaliaCol) March 29, 2019

Oops.

According to DailyMail.com, Jenny even made one social media post back in May 2017 reading, “People assume that because they can’t make it, you can’t make it either. Prove them wrong.”

Seems like Jenny could be proving them wrong in a Colombian jail.

She might want to take that influencer advice elsewhere.

2. Forty-five

The current orange dust of a man in the White House Donald Trump is always losing, so we’ll make this one quick.

A the National Republican Congressional Committee’s annual spring dinner on Tuesday, Trump gave a speech and eventually digressed to the topic of wind turbines, or wind energy converters. In the midst of talking about them, he said that he heard the noise they make can cause cancer.

Like literally…the noise of a wind turbine towering hundreds of feet in the air could cause widespread cancer across the nation.

Watch Trump spit the hot nonsense below.

Yes, Trump did just say windmill noise causes cancer https://t.co/QyvLMX26QK pic.twitter.com/2KCX2o4Sb6 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 3, 2019

Trump has never been a fan of renewable energy sources such as wind turbines, which can be better for the environment. So his fear mongering comments aren’t a surprise.

But CANCER?

Really????

Just to clarify, a spokeswoman for The American Cancer Society told The Washington Post that, “The American Cancer Society is unaware of any credible evidence linking the noise from windmills to cancer.”

Meanwhile, nonrenewable energy that Trump champions, such as coal power, has been linked to ample health problems such as heart disease, respiratory problems and yes, LUNG CANCER.

So you can take that L Trump.

It’s apart of your DNA.

Moving on.

