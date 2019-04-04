Producer Mally Mall’s L.A. Home Raided

Music producer and reality TV star Mally Mall’s L.A.-area home was raided by LAPD yesterday (April 3) after numerous allegations of multiple rapes, sex trafficking and firearms on the premises, according to TMZ. Mally was not arrested, but he was detained and released. Mally has also been under the watchful eye of the law for quite some time also due to exotic animal trafficking, as celebs such as Swae Lee and Justin Bieber have been recipients of Mally’s exotic animal collection.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: