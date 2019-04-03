Voices: John Legend Talks New Single, “Preach” and Nipsey Hussle

04.03.19
In this episode of Voices, John Legend goes in-depth about his new single, “Preach,” his decision to use his platform for social activism and the time he spent with Nipsey Hussle, just two days before we lost the rapper. Check it out above.

