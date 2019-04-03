Birdman wants to remove his facial tattoos

Got a tattoo you regret getting? No worries, we’ll just remove those for you.

Bryan Williams, better known as Birdman, has decided that he wants to get rid of his face tattoos now that is getting older. During the last episode of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’, Birdman told Wendy “I didn’t want to take the [head tattoos] off, but I want to take the faicials off.” The Cash Money co-founder went on to say “And I was asking my partner, 50 [Cent]..’cause he removed his tattos. So I wanted to go to somebody who can take these tats off my face.”

The rapper stated that if there was any reason he had to keep the tattoos, it wouldn’t be a problem for him.”If I have to live with it, I will. I just felt like, me being older, I would like to get it off. But if not, it is what it is.” But his goal is to get them removed so that he can look more like a businessman.

“I just think at this point in my life, I don’t need that. That stereotypes you,” Birdman stated, “It takes away from the business and certain things.”