Dave East Organizes Candlelight Vigil In Nipsey Hussle’s Honor [Video]

We love you, Nipsey.

View this post on Instagram

WHOLE CITY CAME OUT FOR U CUZ ETERNAL LOVE 💔

A post shared by SURVIVAL (@daveeast) on

Days after Nipsey Hussle was killed, the nation continues to mourn his death. Over on the East Coast, Dave East organized a candlelight vigil in his honor and spoke about how the rapper, father, and humanitarian was a king in his own right.

“I met Nip on some rap sh*t but it was way deeper than rap with that n*gga, you feel me” East told the crowd. “A sucker took out a f*cking king.”

See two clips from the vigil above, plus updates on Nipsey’s alleged killer here, if you missed that. May Nipsey rest in peace and prayers to his loved ones.

Photo: Splash News

Dave East Organizes Candlelight Vigil In Nipsey Hussle’s Honor [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

