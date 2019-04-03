Toni Braxton Says Everything Is “Good” With Birdman

(AllHipHop News) Toni Braxton has admitted she let rumors she had split from fiance Birdman slide in order to get some privacy.

The singer first sparked speculation she and her husband-to-be, Bryan ‘Birdman’ Williams, had called off their upcoming wedding when she shared an Instagram post about “starting a new chapter” in January – just days after Birdman posted “It’s over” in an Instagram post he quickly deleted.

The pair stayed silent about the split rumors in the following weeks, but now Toni has laughed that she didn’t set the record straight immediately because she was enjoying the privacy.

“We don’t know what happened,” Toni told Entertainment Tonight of the rumors. “It just kind of (came out of nowhere). Someone said it and we were like, ‘OK, we’ll just ride with it because it’ll give us some privacy’.”

However, Toni also offered an update about her relationship with Birdman, smiling: “We’re good.”

Toni and the Cash Money Records boss had known each other for nearly two decades before announcing their plans to marry in February 2018.

It will be the second marriage for Toni, who divorced Mint Condition singer Keri Lewis in 2013 after over 12 years of marriage.

