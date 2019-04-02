Suspect Named In Nipsey Hussle’s Murder Case

Eric Holder, a 29-year-old from the same neighborhood as Nipsey Hussle, has been named as the suspect in his murder case. An arrest warrant has been issued:

Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… —

LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 02, 2019

Nip’s cause of death were gunshot wounds to the head and torso. His murder was caught on surveillance cameras and the gunman is shown opening fire on Nipsey three times. A truly senseless act of violence against one of Hip Hop’s most beloved figures.

SOURCE: TMZ

