Suspect Named In Nipsey Hussle’s Murder Case

Eric Holder, a 29-year-old from the same neighborhood as Nipsey Hussle, has been named as the suspect in his murder case. An arrest warrant has been issued:

 

 

Nip’s cause of death were gunshot wounds to the head and torso. His murder was caught on surveillance cameras and the gunman is shown opening fire on Nipsey three times. A truly senseless act of violence against one of Hip Hop’s most beloved figures.

SOURCE: TMZ

Nipsey Hussle

