R. Kelly’s lawyer Steve Greenberg says a possible plea bargain in his client’s case may not even be possible in the aftermath of Jussie Smollett’s 16 felony counts dropped by the State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. Greenberg says that Foxx and her team may now look for a victory in this case after taking so much heat for the decision to drop all charges in Jussie’s high-profile case.

SOURCE: TMZ

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: