Industry Rule No. 4080?: Lil Uzi Vert Wants New Record Deal

Lil Uzi Vert wants out. The Philadelphia rapper and self-described rock stars isn’t happy with the current terms of his recording contract with Generation Now.

A source familiar with his current deal tells TMZ … the rapper’s being exploited because the contract allows little room for growth and doesn’t do enough for his bottom line.

We’re told Generation Now is supposed to cover Lil Uzi’s studio time and recordings, but the label’s refusing to pony up — so he’s being forced to seek financial assistance from people close to him. Sounds like an awkward conversation.

Lil Uzi’s serious about getting out from under his contract … we’re told his side proposed an amended deal, one that’s more fair and balanced for the artist. As you might expect, the label is pushing back.

However, another source tells us Generation Now isn’t holding up the release of Uzi’s upcoming album, “Eternal Atake,” and they’re definitely NOT exploiting him — they claim he’s been in full control of the project from the jump.

As the label sees it … Uzi has a production budget for the album and he’s been recording in Philadelphia for a while, but hasn’t shared any of his work — making it difficult for the label to set release dates, or figure out marketing and promotion plans.

The drama (no pun, you’ll see why) is prickly for Hip-Hop heads because Generation Now was founded by Don Cannon and DJ Drama. The renowned DJ’s and producers did plenty for the culture as the Aphilliates.

Word is both sides are still willing to communicate, but it’s a slow roll at the moment.

