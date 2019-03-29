Jussie Smollett Could Still Get Fired From Empire

The City of Chicago could still end up getting Jussie Smollett bounced from Empire as they’re asking for $130,000 from him to compensate Chicago Police officers for working overtime. Jussie’s lawyers reject the notion he owes them anything, actually he expects an apology from the Mayor and the CPD Superintendent! The city is looking to file a civil case to get the money back–and they can actually charge Jussie three times, bringing his total to $390,000. If a judge were to rule that Jussie’s attack was fake, that could give Empire producers all the proof they need to fire Jussie from the show. If Jussie’s found guilty and he refuses to pay, the city could garnish his wages and freeze his bank account!

SOURCE: TMZ

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: