Streetwear’s hottest creative aims to extend his winning streak. Jerry Lorenzo just gave us a sneak peak at his newest shoe release.

The acclaimed designer dropped some photos of an upcoming colorway for the Nike Fear of God 180. He took to his Instagram for the reveal with a couple of photos but was stingy with the caption only saying “1992 – 2019”.

The silhouette is a modern take on the classic Nike Air Raid sneaker. Staying true to the original release these new FOG’s feature a grey and black colorway. Additionally a thick midsole, their signature, is applied. It is safe to assume that these are prototypes as the vamp section varies from left shoe to right shoe.

At this time there if no word on pricing or a release date but expect these come and go quickly.

Hypebeast Alert: Jerry Lorenzo Teases New Nike Fear Of God 180 Sneaker [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: Martin Berrios Posted 20 hours ago

