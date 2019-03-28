Lupita Nyong’o performance in the movie, Us, just made history.

It is the highest domestic opening weekend gross for a movie headlined by a black woman.

The record was previously held by Sanaa Lathan for her lead in Aiien v Predator. That movie grossed more than $38.2 million opening weekend.

Current top 5 highest grossing films led by a black woman, Us, Alien v Predator, A Wrinkle In Time (Oprah Winfrey) Girls Trip (Regina Hall) Why Did I Get Married (Janet Jackson).

Lupita Nyong’o’s ‘Us’ Performance Just Made History for Black Women was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 22 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: