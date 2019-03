Just when you thought it was over–it ain’t! Donald Trump got up this morning and decided to tweet about Jussie:

FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation! —

Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2019

As if he doesn’t have bigger issues to worry about! SMH!

SOURCE: CNN

