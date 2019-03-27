Eva Marcille lives in ‘multiple places’ to hide from ex Kevin McCall

Source

Eva Marcille has taken the necessary steps to protect herself and her 5-year-old daughter, Marley Rae.

On Sunday night’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” the model shared that she lives in several different places out of fear that her ex-boyfriend Kevin McCall may lash out.

“I still feel a sense of threat,” Marcille, 34, shared, according to People. “I have had to move five times, and I still feel a sense of uneasiness. He’s just so petty sometimes. I’ve walked outside my balcony before and he’s been standing in the dark. And it’s the scariest feeling ever.”

She claims McCall finds ways to track them down, adding, “Because of that, I live in multiple places. Safety is a priority for me.”

Marcille, who tied the knot with Michael Sterling in 2018, was forced to explain herself after a woman claimed she was lying about her living arrangements and finances.

The “Top Model” winner explained in part, “We don’t reveal our address. We have multiples address. Some are under aliases. We’ve got to move around.”

McCall, 33, took to Twitter on Sunday to say he’s not perfect, but he’s not the person Marcille paints on television.

“Trust me I’m not perfect I had anger issues!” McCall tweeted. “I’ve completed Anger management to deal with being alienating my children & how to stop playing the victim so that I can control my situation and the overall outcome.”

A fan tweeted that McCall is “crazy as hell” and that it’s “documented.” McCall denied it all and asked for proof.

“It’s sad when she gotta keep using my name for her story line, if I was the husband I would be like ‘Real hoe of Atlanta is you out your mind, or is you still obsessed with your child’s father? Why is he in our story line so much ain’t I enuff headline for our relations?’” he added.

