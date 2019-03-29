101.1 The Wiz Presents: Freestyle Friday with DJ J.Dough Feat. @peethirtee Ep.33

Freestyle Friday
| 03.29.19
101.1 The Wiz  Presents: #WizFreestyleFriday W/ DJ J. Dough
Check out this week’s #WizFreestyleFriday Featuring P30 and Guest DJ DJ Major Leegue on Episode:33
Video Production Brought To You By: @RBLuvPro (Riah Bella) ,@LeahBlackheart (Leah Blackheart)
Powered By: @RBLuvPro x @LeahBlackheart x @wiznationcincy x @djjdough #WizFreestyleFriday
S/O @djmajorleegue & @peethirtee

