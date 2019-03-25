T.I Honored At The Georgia State Capitol

Rapper T.I was honored at the Georgia State Capitol for his positive impact on the community and for his philanthropic work. His non-profit organizations ‘Harris Community Works’, and ‘For the Love of Our Fathers’ helped him get this honor. T.I has also been heavily involved in social justice and politics as he supported Mayor Elect Keisha Lance Bottoms and Stacey Abrams during her run for Governor.

T.I is known for giving back over the years in his career and he certainly has encouraged others to make an impact as well. Congrats T.I!