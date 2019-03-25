CLOSE
Incognito
HomeIncognito

T.I Honored At The Georgia State Capitol

0 reads
Leave a comment
T.I gets recognition for his work

Rapper T.I was honored at the Georgia State Capitol for his positive impact on the community and for his philanthropic work. His non-profit organizations ‘Harris Community Works’, and ‘For the Love of Our Fathers’ helped him get this honor. T.I has also been heavily involved in social justice and politics as he supported Mayor Elect Keisha Lance Bottoms and Stacey Abrams during her run for Governor.

 

T.I is known for giving back over the years in his career and he certainly has encouraged others to make an impact as well. Congrats T.I!

T.I Honored At The Georgia State Capitol was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
20 items
20 Photos Of Anderson .Paak That Will Make…
 2 hours ago
03.26.19
When I Was Younger: Anderson .Paak Recalls The…
 3 hours ago
03.26.19
J. Cole’s Manager Shoots Down Rumor Rapper Caught…
 6 hours ago
03.26.19
Headbaaannnd?: Soulja Boy Tells Gucci To “Suck My…”…
 6 hours ago
03.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close