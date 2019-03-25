Dr. Dre Throws Shade at College Admissions Scandal Parents

Music legend Dr. Dre announced on social media that his daughter got accepted into the University of Southern California. The proud dad posted a picture of himself alongside his daughter, Truly Young, who was holding her acceptance letter.

His proud dad post wasn’t without a little shade as his caption read “My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own. No jail time!!!” There is no doubt this is aimed at the parents who were involved in the college admissions scandal.

Dr. Dre’s post did raise a few eyebrows, as commentators were quick to call out that Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine donated $70 million to the USC back in 2013, which was used to create an art, technology, and a business academy named after Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine.

