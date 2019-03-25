After some controversial posts, Kodak Black has decided to deactivate his Instagram account.

There’s no word on why Kodak decided to go dark, but some of the posts about Onyx member Sticky Fingaz, Young M.A., and Lil Wayne could have something to do with it.

His team hasn’t spoken on the decision to go dark or when he could possibly be returning.

Kodak Black Deactivates His IG Account was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 8 hours ago

