CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

Kodak Black Deactivates His IG Account

0 reads
Leave a comment
Kodak Black

Source: Kodak Black

After some controversial posts, Kodak Black has decided to deactivate his Instagram account.

There’s no word on why Kodak decided to go dark, but some of the posts about Onyx member Sticky Fingaz, Young M.A., and Lil Wayne could have something to do with it.

His team hasn’t spoken on the decision to go dark or when he could possibly be returning.

Kodak Black Deactivates His IG Account was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
8 items
Dirty 30: Ayesha Curry Celebrates Her 30th Birthday…
 6 hours ago
03.25.19
'Get Out' Q&A With Jordan Peele
‘Us’ Shatters Records At Box Office
 9 hours ago
03.25.19
Lil Wayne’s Rhymebook For Sale For $250K
 10 hours ago
03.25.19
Daniel Caesar Apologizes For Drunken Diarrhea Of The…
 22 hours ago
03.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close