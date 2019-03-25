CLOSE
Big Sean Shares His Personal Growth Journey & His Battle With Mental Illness

Detroit’s own Big Sean turns 31 today. He took to Instagram to express his thoughts and to tell the world what he has been dealing with personally. In a very deep three part post, he talks about his spiritual journey, making changes to close relationships, gaining more clarity, and seeking a therapist. Each post featured its own caption: “my thoughts,” “clarity,” and “UNCONDITIONAL LOVE.”

my thoughts 1/3 🗣

my thoughts (2/3) 🗣 CLARITY

my thoughts (3/3) 🗣 UNCONDITIONAL LOVE

Along with his messages, Sean also deleted all his previous Instagram posts and seems to be creating a fresh start as he walks into a new year of life. Last year, Sean ended his U.S tour because of his mental health, telling Billboard magazine, “I never really took the time out to nurture myself.”

We hope Big Sean continues to get the help he needs.

Big Sean Shares His Personal Growth Journey & His Battle With Mental Illness was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

