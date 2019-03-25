Adrien Broner Cuffed & Released In Miami After Yelling At Cops

Saturday (March 23) was just another night in the life of Adrien Broner as he was down on South Beach, apparently jaywalking across Collins Avenue when a driver honked at him. AB then proceeded to slap the driver’s hood and began yelling at him. Since it’s Spring Break, cops are all over the beach and were within earshot of the situation. While they attempted to calm him down, AB began yelling at police and that’s when they cuffed him. He wasn’t arrested, so he went on to enjoy his night at Exchange Miami nightclub.

SOURCE: TMZ Sports

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: