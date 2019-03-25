CLOSE
A-Plus
HomeA-Plus

Adrien Broner Cuffed & Released In Miami After Yelling At Cops

3 reads
Leave a comment

 

Saturday (March 23) was just another night in the life of Adrien Broner as he was down on South Beach, apparently jaywalking across Collins Avenue when a driver honked at him. AB then proceeded to slap the driver’s hood and began yelling at him. Since it’s Spring Break, cops are all over the beach and were within earshot of the situation. While they attempted to calm him down, AB began yelling at police and that’s when they cuffed him. He wasn’t arrested, so he went on to enjoy his night at Exchange Miami nightclub.

SOURCE: TMZ Sports

Adrien Broner

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
'Get Out' Q&A With Jordan Peele
‘Us’ Shatters Records At Box Office
 2 hours ago
03.25.19
She’s Back! ‘Claws’ Cutie Karrueche Confirms Her Return…
 3 days ago
03.22.19
Baby Bump Watch: Porsha Williams Preps To Deliver…
 3 days ago
03.22.19
“MAGA Bomber” Terrorist Tearfully Pleads Guilty In Federal…
 3 days ago
03.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close