Dr. Dre’s Daughter Accepted To USC, With No Jail Time

Not all rich kids and dads try to pull the jig.

'The Defiant Ones' Special Screening - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Dr. Dre is a proud papa. The legendary producer took to social media to share that his daughter was accepted to USC, legally.

You may recall the whole college admission scandal that got some TV stars arrested. Well, Dr. Dre isn’t one of those cheating parents, and he made sure to say so.

“My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own. No jail time!!!,” was the caption of a photo of an elated Dr. Dre and his smirking seed, Truly Young.

And yes, Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine donated hefty money to USC and launched the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy while Dre spoke at one of the school’s graduations. You mad?

Stunty heavy young woman, stunt heavy.

Photo: Getty

 

