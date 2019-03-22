“MAGA Bomber” Terrorist Tearfully Pleads Guilty In Federal Court

The now infamous Donald Trump supporter known as the “MAGA Bomber” has learned the hard way that becoming a soldier in Cheeto’s war on facts and Democratic norms has consequences.

NPR is reporting that 57-year-old Cesar Altieri Sayoc has pleaded guilty before a federal judge in New York for terrorizing American citizens, politicians, and news organizations when he mailed numerous pipe bombs to damn near everyone who was critical and/or truthful about Donald Trump’s deplorable ways.

“I knew these actions were wrong. I’m extremely sorry,” Sayoc said, as quoted by The Washington Post. He told U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff that he did not intend for the devices to explode but was aware of the risk that they might.

Sayoc faces a possible life sentence in prison and is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 12 on 65 criminal counts, according to a statement by the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.

“For five days in October 2018, Cesar Sayoc rained terror across the country, sending high-ranking officials and former elected leaders explosive packages through the mail,” U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said in the statement. “Thankfully no one was hurt by these dangerous devices, but his actions left an air of fear and divisiveness in their wake. Sayoc has taken responsibility for his crimes, and will soon be sentenced to significant time in prison.”

The former strip club DJ/bouncer was one of the first examples of how Donald Trump has been radicalizing far right extremists to the point where they turn to violence in an attempt to silence anyone who speaks ill of their golden calf of a idol. Since the MAGA Bomber there have been a few far right terrorist acts carried out in which Donald Trump was named by the radical as being part of the inspiration for his actions.

And while law enforcement officials have been pulling over cars with anti-Trump bumper stickers and whatnot, Sayoc was rolling around in a van completely covered in pro-Trump and anti-Democrat stickers including some of Hillary Clinton and Trump critic Michael Moore in crosshairs. Luckily for everyone Sayoc proved to be as inept as the man he worshipped and mailed out pipe bombs that weren’t wired properly so nobody was hurt.

Amerikkka in the Trump era, y’all.

