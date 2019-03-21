According to Bossip, the much talked about relapse that Wendy Williams is going through is because her husband Kevin Hunter’s alleged mistress is pregnant.

The mistress, “Sharina Hudson” is said to be “heavily pregnant” with Kevin’s child and he is refusing to leave her side.

The report says Williams found out through a P.I. that Kevin was still seeing the mistress late last year and became angry about the situation.

The Bossip report claims that Sharina is hiding out of the state and is preparing for the birth of the child.

After Wendy made the admission she was in a sober house she stood by her man saying, “Don’t ask me about mine until you see this ring gone. And it ain’t going nowhere. Not in this lifetime.”

Wendy’s Relapse Triggered by Husband’s Alleged Mistress was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted March 21, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: