Kylie Pregnancy Rumors Are Swirling

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott For GQ

Source: Paola Kudacki / Paola Kudacki For GQ

The latest Kardashian-Jenner rumor is here and it doesn’t involve cheating instead it’s about another baby for Kylie Jenner.

Fans are in a frenzy after Kylie posted a picture of her in a white sheer dress and appearing to use her hand to cover her “baby bump.”

Adding fuel to the fan speculation is that Kylie has been posting that Stormi has been “extra clingy” lately, and fans think the reason is that Stormi knows there’s a brother or sister on the way.

