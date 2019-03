Would you eat a vegetarian cheesesteak? Sounds contradictory, but Questlove wants to introduce you to his.

NBC Philadelphia reports that The Roots drummer is partnering up with Impossible foods, a which produces plant-based meat products, to create “Questlove’s Cheesteak”. It’s a plant-based version of the Philly cheesesteak.

The sandwich will debut at the Phillies home opener on March 28th.

