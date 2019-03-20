Daniel Caesar Makes Insensitive Comments About Black People

Daniel Caesar took to IG Live last night (March 19) to ask why black people were being mean to YesJulz, an online hip-hop personality who has made inflammatory statements about black people in the past, most recently about Karen Civil and Scottie Beam, two black women in the Hip-Hop industry. As comments began to flood his IG Live saying he was wrong, Daniel responded:

“White people have been mean to us in the past, yeah, but what are you going to do about it? Tell me what you’re going to do about that? There’s no answer, other than creating and understanding and keeping it moving. You have to bridge that gap.”

Daniel also admitted to being drunk in the video as well.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: