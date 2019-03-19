Jess Hilarious Apologizes For Racist Comments

“Bear with me, I’m still learning.” The Rel star, Jess Hilarious, apologizes after making racially profiling four Sikh men boarding her flight. On Sunday, she took to her Instagram page to post videos, that have since been deleted, of her saying she felt “threatened” by the men. The flight was later deplaned (for yet unknown reasons), and Jess posted in follow-up videos that the Sikhs did not return to the plane.

On Monday evening, the viral star posted another video with the caption “Official Statement Regarding Sikh & Muslim Community. Please don’t believe everything you see and hear, this is what it really is.”

Jess commented, “In understanding the error of my actions, I have to first acknowledge the rooted issues, which means racially profiling a group of individuals based on their appearance and on top of that—publicizing it on a platform where others can be hurt by it and others were hurt from it.” Members from the Sikh community reached out to educate her on the gravity of her posts and the issues happening in the world.

Recently, there was a terrorist attack in New Zealand targeted toward the Muslim community the happened prior to Jess’ incident. She expressed that she was unaware on the attacks before her comments.

Jess reiterated that she had no parts of getting the Sikh men kicked off the plane; neither did she express her concerns to any flight officials.

In her apology, she became very emotional.