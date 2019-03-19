Kodak Black Reacts To Young M.A Curving Him

LIL KODAK JUST WON’T LET HER GO!

This weekend, Young M.A finally gave Kodak Black the time of day. A few weeks ago, he commented on a photo of the rapper with Nicki Minaj, implying that he wants to get with both of them. Young M.A has been very clear that she’s not into dudes, becoming the female version of Trey Songz and stealing everyone’s girl. She’s gotten with G Herbo’s lady, Rich The Kid’s current wifey Tori Brixx, and more. Kodak Black is not on her wishlist and she made sure to let him know that she thinks he’s truly “weird” for even trying to pursue her love. The “ZEZE” rapper has since responded to the claims, defending himself during a live stream.

Kodak was speaking directly to his fans, saying that he “does more good than bad,” bragging that he has more people that love him than hate him. Then, he went on to speak about Young M.A calling him weird, asking why she doesn’t want the D. “I’m talking about, how you a girl and don’t want your p***y penetrated?” asked Kodak. That’s really all he had to say about the situation, changing the subject almost immediately to ask his audience how they were feeling.

It’s pretty clear that Young M.A has no interest so there’s really no point in even continuing to go after her.