For most of his career, J. Cole has been known to be one of the most, if not the most, reserved artist in the rap game. From rarely giving interviews to lack of collaborations with other big-name rappers, everyone knew that the Dreamville honcho kept to himself and that’s just how it was and probably always will be.

But according to him, it’s a new day and the biggest Hip-Hop name to ever come out of North Carolina (Sorry Petey Pablo) has made it a point to change his ways as “I realize, like, memories come from getting out of my comfort zone—great memories.” Looking to turn over a new leaf in this new year, Cole starts off by giving a rare interview to GQ where he talks everything from Hip-Hop stardom to fatherhood.

From explaining how he really felt about the everyone referring to him as the first rapper to go platinum without any features to getting offered a record deal from one of the biggest names in the NBA, J. Cole revealed some pretty interesting stuff to GQ’s Allison P. Davis.

Here are the 8 things we learned from J. Cole in GQ.

—

Photo: Getty

8 Things We Learned From J. Cole’s Interview With ‘GQ’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Written By: O Posted 20 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: