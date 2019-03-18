One thing is for sure if there’s a sequel to “White Chicks” Terry Crews will be there to be a part of it with no hesitation.

Crews played basketball player Latrell Spencer who had a crush on Tiffany in the film and wouldn’t mind reprising the role.

“I’m staying in shape for White Chicks 2…I will never get out of shape- you know that right? I will be 75 and say, ‘Here we go, I’m ready to go!’”

The original film starred brothers in comedy Shawn and Marlon Wayans and made $113 million worldwide on a film that only costs $37 million to make.

Terry Crews Is Down for a “White Chicks” Sequel was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 8 hours ago

