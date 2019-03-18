CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Kanye West’s Star-Studded Weekly Church Service

Kanye West’s church service is becoming the place to be for Sunday worship.

This Sunday he had wife Kim, sister-in-laws, Kourtney and Kylie, mother-in-law Kris Jenner, Orlando Bloom, Busy Philips and Diplo.

Sunday service was led by the one and only DMX.

Daughter North was also in attendance dancing with the band.

Some question Kim’s look as the service is outdoors and it was hot. She wore what appears to be faux leather pants.

