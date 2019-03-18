Khloe Has Words for the Tristan Haters

Despite being cheated on by her baby daddy, Khloe Kardashian is stepping up against the haters who talk about Tristan as a dad.

A person on Twitter bashed Tristan and said, “all she needs is her mom. You’re doing great. Keep ya head up.”

Khloe thanked the fan for her words but also added, “But he is a good dad to her. My sweet and special baby True NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that.”

Khloe and Tristan split last month and the rumor going around is that she didn’t even contact him on his birthday which was on March 13.