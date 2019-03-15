Nipsey Hussle Confirms Joint Album With Meek Mill On The Way

(AllHipHop News) Rappers Meek Mill and Nipsey Hussle have been hitting the recording studio to work on a joint album.

Meek previously voiced his interest in working with Nipsey in December, and now the two stars have started to turn that dream into a reality.

Nipsey recently confirmed the news during an interview on Los Angeles radio station Real 92.3, revealing they are aiming for a summer release.

“We been cutting ideas and just getting in (the studio),” he said. “We got a couple records that’s gon’ go off for the summer.”

Nipsey admits the collaboration process has been a smooth ride so far:

“It’s not hard at all,” he shared of teaming up with Meek. “We just gotta lock in and get the records done… We would like to come (release) summer time if we gon’ do it. We just gotta lock in.”

Nipsey isn’t the only rapper Meek has been in the studio with – he is also lining up a track with J. Cole.

Teasing the project in a recent Twitter post, an excited Mill wrote, “Very soon I can’t wait to go bar for bar wit cole he be on some s##t (sic)!”

It’s not known whose next album the Cole song will feature on, but Meek has been working hard on a follow-up to his 2018 comeback album Championships,his first full-length release since walking free from prison last April after serving time for a probation violation.

