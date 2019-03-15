August Alsina Could Be Evicted From His Mansion Over Unpaid Rent

(AllHipHop News) R&B singer August Alsina is facing eviction from his California home after allegedly falling behind on rent payments.

Property owner Robert Howard has filed suit against the musician, claiming he has failed to hand over the $20,000 owed for the past two months’ rent for the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom Bell Canyon mansion Alsina leased in 2016.

Howard maintains he didn’t receive the payment for February, and after Alsina reportedly missed the March rent deadline too, he served the star with a three-day notice to collect on the debt.

According to paperwork, Howard decided to take his celebrity tenant to court to collect the money and have Alsina kicked out of the pad.

The singer has yet to respond to the allegations, which emerge after a tough few months, following the December death of his nieces’ mother, Chandra, from cancer.

August decided to take in Chandra’s three daughters with August’s late older brother Melvin LaBranch III, who was fatally shot in New Orleans, Louisiana in 2010, and now serves as the girls’ legal guardian.

