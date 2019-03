A woman will finally be playing in the NBA for the first time ever, not the ACTUAL NBA but the NBA 2k League.

Chiquita Evans, a former college basketball player, was drafted by Warriors Gaming of the fourth round in last week’s 2k league draft. She was one out of two women in the 168 player pool of the draft.

You can watch Chiquita in action, along with the whole 2k league, online at Twitch.