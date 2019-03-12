CLOSE
Russell Westbrook Details What Happened With Courtside Fan

Russell Westbrook lashed out a Utah couple sitting court side last night (March 11) when he told them “I’ll f— you up. You and your wife” in the video above, but it wasn’t unprovoked as Russell detailed what happened in the video below.

 

 

Also in the above video, the fan in question Shane Keisel gives his account of what happened. But, he has been a strong critic of Russ for some time and is also a Trump supporter:

 

