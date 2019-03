Due to scheduling conflicts, Will Smith will no longer star as Deadshot in the Suicide Squad sequel that’s set to start filming in September, but his replacement’s no slouch. Idris Elba has been tapped to become the new Deadshot in Suicide Squad 2, according to Variety. Even though she isn’t confirmed yet, Margot Robbie is expected to reprise her role as Harley Quinn in the sequel that’s expected to release in August 2021.

