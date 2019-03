After T.I. called for a boycott of Gucci clothing for three months after the release of a controversial sweater that resembled blackface, Young Thug took to his Instagram to flaunt his purchase of TWO Gucci blackface sweaters. Other than shock value, I’m not sure what Thug was looking to accomplish here. SMH.

SOURCE: AllUrbanCentral

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: