Radio Cares For St. Jude 2019 DONATE NOW

St Jude
St. Jude Radiothon

Source: St. Jude / Radio One

Become a “Partner in Hope” by pledging just $20 a month to help kids at St. Jude fight cancer.

Today’s hottest artists have joined the #ThisShirtSavesLives movement to help St. Jude kids.

When you become a Partner In Hope, you will get the This Shirt Saves Lives t-shirt to wear as a reminder that you joined the lifesaving mission of St. Jude

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW AND GET YOUR T-SHIRT

Join the #ThisShirtSavesLives movement by donating $20 to St. Jude, then taking a picture with your new shirt and posting it on social media using #ThisShirtSavesLives and #UrbanRadioCares. Also @ us @StJude. 

You can also donate by phone using the number 1-800-411-9898

 

This Shirt Saves Lives – Radio Cares For St. Jude Kids
