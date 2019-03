R. Kelly owes his ex-wife Drea Kelly nearly $160,000 in back child support and if he doesn’t pay today by 10AM Central Standard Time, he could he be heading right back to the Cook County Jail in Chicago. Any amount over $20k is a felony and he actually owes Drea over $200k, but has to pay the minimum of at least $160k.

SOURCE: TMZ

